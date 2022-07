JUST IN… INSECURITY: PDP Senators chant ‘Buhari must go’, walk out on plenary

Some Senators under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday demanded for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the prevailing insecurity situation in different parts of the country.

They walked out of the Senate chamber when Senate President Ahmad Lawan refused the house to hear a motion in that regards.

Details coming…

