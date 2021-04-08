JUST IN... Insecurity persists in Imo, as traditional ruler, cabinet of chiefs kidnapped | Ripples Nigeria

The security situation in Imo State seems to be escalating as incoming reports say that the traditional ruler of Umueze community of Nguru Mbaise in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, His Royal Highness, Eze Charles Iroegbu, has been reportedly kidnapped.

He was said to have been abducted along with cabinet of chiefs.

This latest abduction came in the wake of repeated attacks on Police formations by suspected bandits with a lot of prisoners freed from correctional facilities in Owerri, the state capital.

According to reports, the traditional ruler and his cabinet chiefs were on their way back from a traditional wedding at Mbano when they were kidnapped by some heavily armed men who laid ambush for them.

The incident has thrown the entire community into a very deep sorrowful mood.

A source revealed that the kidnappers took the traditional ruler and his cabinet chiefs away leaving the three vehicles they were in behind.

Meanwhile, the Police command in Imo is yet to issue an official statement regarding this latest incident..

