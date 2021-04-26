JUST IN: Interview with IPOB leader lands Channels Tv in trouble, fined by NBC | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
JUST IN: Interview with IPOB leader lands Channels Tv in trouble, fined by NBC
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Monday slammed a N5 million fine on Channels Television for breaching the broadcast code.
In a letter signed by the Acting Director-General of NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, and addressed to the Managing Director of Channels Television, the commission accused the TV station of allowing the spokesman of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emmanuel Powerful, to make secessionist and inciting declarations when he featured in the TV station’s programme, Sunday Politics, without caution or reprimand by the management.
NBC also accused Channels Television of allowing the IPOB spokesman to make derogatory, false and misleading statements about the Nigerian Army, despite being proscribed by a court of competent jurisdiction in the country.
In the said programme, Powerful claimed IPOB has appointed a new commander to replace its slain key member who was killed during Saturday’s raid on the group’s operational base by security agents.
He also accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of masterminding the killing of the IPOB commander and six other suspected militias during the raid.
Powerful said: “Let speak briefly on the killing of our commander, Ikonso by the military. On Saturday, Ikonso went to his village. They ambushed him with some politicians and they ordered the military to kill him. Imo State administrator knows very that he has committed a crime and we must follow him up.
“He ordered for the killing of this guy because he refused his offer to come and head the Ebubeagu which the South-East governors established.
“The governor sent some people to meet him, but the guy refused that he cannot betray Biafra’s agitation and our leader – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Since then, they have been threatening him.
“In Imo State, they arrested more than 50 people and they have been going to people’s houses to arrest them; in Anambra, they arrested so many people; in Abia, they arrested so many people.”
“I want to tell you that neither IPOB nor the Eastern Security Network was responsible for the attack on Uzodinma’s residence.
“They are liars, and they are not saying the truth. They don’t want to tell the citizens that Nigeria is almost collapsing, and IPOB has decided that nothing will make them to back out on this course for Biafra restoration.”
