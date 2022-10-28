Politics
JUST IN: IPOB leader, Kanu, to remain in detention as A’Court stays execution of its judgement
The Appeal Court, Abuja on Friday granted an application by the Federal Government for stay of execution on its judgment dismissing charges against leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.
The appellate court suspended its judgment execution of the judgment, which had ordered the federal government to release Kanu.
Justice Haruna Tsanammi who gave the directive, equally instructed that the Supreme Court receive the decision’s outcome within seven days for a prompt hearing.
This means that Mr. Kanu, will continue in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) until the Supreme Court hears the matter.
Kanu, who is being sued by the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Abuja on accusations that verge on treasonable crime and terrorism, was released by the Court of Appeal on October 13.
A three-person panel of the Court of Appeal, asserted that the Federal High Court lacked the jurisdiction to try him, given his kidnapping and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the OAU treaty and protocol on extradition.
Read also:IPOB leader, Kanu, wins again, as court awards N500m against Nigerian govt
Prior to being illegally extradited to Nigeria in blatant violation of international treaties, the court further concluded that the allegations presented against Kanu did not specify the location, date, and nature of the alleged offenses.
The Federal Government had requested that the judgment’s implementation be put on hold while its Supreme Court appeal was being heard in order to prevent Kanu’s release.
Justice Tsanammi ruled on Friday that Kanu’s legal team’s counter affidavit opposing the Federal Government’s plea was false.
On October 2015, he was arrested by Nigerian authorities on an 11-count charge bordering on “terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.”
He was granted bail on April 2017 for medical reasons.
However, Kanu left the nation in September 2017 as a result of a military invasion of his residence in Afara-Ukwu, close to Umuahia, Abia State.
Nonetheless, Kanu has repeatedly denied doing anything illegal.
