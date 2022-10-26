JUST IN: IPOB leader, Kanu, wins again, as court awards N500m against Nigerian govt

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, secures another victory against the federal government in his fight against his extradition from Kenya.

Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia upheld Kanu’s suit against the federal government, and awarded a cost of N500 million against the Nigerian government.

The court ruled in Kanu’s favour in the suit he filed against the government and awarded the amount as compensation over his illegal arrest and extradition from Kenya in 2021.

At the resumed hearing before the presiding judge, Justice Anyadike, the court insisted that Kanu’s fundamental human rights were actually infringed upon by the Nigerian government and upheld Kanu’s suit by ordering the government to pay him the compensation for abuse of his rights.

READ ALSO:Nigerian govt bent on keeping Nnamdi Kanu in perpetual detention —Lawyer

Earlier in the sitting, the Nigerian Government had lost its bid to transfer the suit from Umuahia to Abuja, citing proximity to Kanu’s home.

According to the IPOB leader’s Special Counsel, the presiding judge had thrown out the application by the government, insisting that the Federal High Court in Umuahia has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit.

“Breaking: Federal High Court, Umuahia denies the Federal Government’s application to transfer the ‘extraordinary rendition’ suit to Abuja, and rules that Umuahia has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit. Reading of the rest of the judgment continues,” Ejimakor had written in a tweet.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now