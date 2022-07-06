JUST IN: ISWAP claims responsibility for Kuje prison attack, releases video of fighters shooting their way into facility

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja.

The terrorists attacked the correctional centre on Tuesday night and released over 600 inmates.

Although some of the inmates had been recaptured by security agents, over 400 others including 64 Boko Haram insurgents are currently at large.

Four people including an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were killed in the attack.

In a 38 seconds footage captioned: “Fighters of Islamic State attacked Kuje prison in Abuja yesterday and succeeded in freeing dozens of prisoners,” released on Wednesday night, the terror group showed some of its fighters shooting their way into the correctional centre.

The terrorists matched to the facility in groups and set fire to vehicles and buildings in the premises.

