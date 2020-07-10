It’s official! President Buhari approves suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Acting Chairman of EFCC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday gave approval for the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), made this known in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Umar Gwandu, on Friday.

According to Malami, Buhari has subsequently appointed the EFCC Head of Operations Mohammed Umar, as acting chairman.

The statement read in part, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman EFCC in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.”

By Emmanuella Ibe

