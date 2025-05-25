JUST IN: JAMB releases results of rescheduled 2025 UTME exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Sunday released the results of the rescheduled 2025 UTME examination recently conducted in some parts of the country.

The resit examination was conducted for candidates of centres impacted by technical glitches, that affected the original examination.

The development was contained in a statement released on Sunday morning by JAMB Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin.

READ ALSO: FG warns Nigerians 753 duplexes recovered from Emefiele not yet for sale

According to the released results, 336,845 candidates were rescheduled for the examination, with 21,082 absent. No reason was given for the high absence of the candidates in the rescheduled examination.

Benjamin said, “Of the 336,845 who were eventually scheduled after isolated good sessions of the affected centres were excluded and their previously unverified candidates were added, 21,082 were absent.”

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now