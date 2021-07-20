 JUST IN: Joshua to fight Usyk at Tottenham in September | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

JUST IN: Joshua to fight Usyk at Tottenham in September

Published

1 hour ago

on

Anthony Joshua shops for new challenger as Jarrel Miller fails 2nd drug test

British boxer of Nigerian descent, Anthony Joshua is set to defend his world heavyweight title in a showdown against Oleksandr Usyk.

The fight has been confirmed to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25 September.

31-year-old Joshua will be risking his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against the Ukrainian, who is his mandatory challenger.

Usyk, 34, has not fought for a title as a heavyweight but held all four belts a division lower at cruiserweight.

Read Also: SportsBusiness: About Madrid’s €1,276m brand value & chances of Wilder being paid for Joshua-Fury fight to go on

Joshua was ordered to defend his WBO title after the collapse of his bout with fellow Briton Tyson Fury.

“We are two Olympic gold medallists who have fought our way to the top and never avoided challenges,” Joshua said.

“The venue is exceptional, the atmosphere will be electric, I’m honoured to be the first person to fight in such an awe-inspiring venue. The stage is set and I am ready to handle business.”

Meanwhile, Fury will be facing Deontay Wilder for the third time in October.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....