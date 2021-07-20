Sports
JUST IN: Joshua to fight Usyk at Tottenham in September
British boxer of Nigerian descent, Anthony Joshua is set to defend his world heavyweight title in a showdown against Oleksandr Usyk.
The fight has been confirmed to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25 September.
31-year-old Joshua will be risking his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against the Ukrainian, who is his mandatory challenger.
Usyk, 34, has not fought for a title as a heavyweight but held all four belts a division lower at cruiserweight.
Read Also: SportsBusiness: About Madrid’s €1,276m brand value & chances of Wilder being paid for Joshua-Fury fight to go on
Joshua was ordered to defend his WBO title after the collapse of his bout with fellow Briton Tyson Fury.
“We are two Olympic gold medallists who have fought our way to the top and never avoided challenges,” Joshua said.
“The venue is exceptional, the atmosphere will be electric, I’m honoured to be the first person to fight in such an awe-inspiring venue. The stage is set and I am ready to handle business.”
Meanwhile, Fury will be facing Deontay Wilder for the third time in October.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....