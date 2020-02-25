Kaduna Assembly Speaker, Aminu Shagali, resigns

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, on Tuesday resigned his position, in a bid to avoid being impeached.
The resignation was Shagali’s way of avoiding moves by some members of the House to impeach him.
Speaking briefly on the former Speaker’s action, Mr. Taminu Musa, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, said the speaker “honourably tendered his resignation” on Tuesday.
The House thereafter elected Yusuf Zailani as the new speaker of the house following the resignation of Shagali.
Mr Zailani represents Igabi West Constituency in the state.
Also, Mukhtar Isa Hazo was elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the house
