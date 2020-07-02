JUST IN: Kano govt lifts COVID-19 lockdown

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, lifted the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on April 30 ordered a total lockdown of Kano following the mass mysterious deaths that rocked the state during the period.

READ ALSO: Kano govt clears air on reopening of schools in the state

The state’s Director-General of Media and Communications, Salihu Yakasai, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, however, said the nationwide curfew imposed by the Federal Government remained in place in the state.

He said: “H.E @GovUmarGanduje removes the lockdown in Kano State which was imposed due to the coronavirus. However, a curfew is still in place from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. daily. This means people can go about their business from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.”

Join the conversation

Opinions