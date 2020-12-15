JUST IN…. Kano House of Assembly elects new Speaker, Majority Leader

Following the resignation of the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, AbdulAziz Garba Gafasa, on Tuesday, the House, at a special plenary, has elected Hamisu Chidari, representing Makoda Constituency, to replace Gafasa.

Until his emergence as the new Speaker, Chidari was the Deputy Speaker of the House while the member representing Sumaila state constituency, Zubairu Hamza Masu, emerged the new Deputy Speaker of the House.

Gafasa had tendered his resignation on personal grounds but insiders said he quickly vacated his position as there were moves to impeach him due to some allegations against him.

It was gathered that Gafasa was in line to be impeached following accusations that he was highhanded and was not “playing the tune of the members” but rather pursued his personal desires than that of the House.

The Majority Leader, Kabiru Hassan Dashi who also resigned his position on the same day without giving any specific reason, was replaced with the former Chief Whip of the House, Abdul Labaran Madari, from Warawa State constituency.

