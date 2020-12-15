Latest Politics

JUST IN…. Kano House of Assembly elects new Speaker, Majority Leader

December 15, 2020
More trouble as Kano Assembly probes Gov Ganduje
By Ripples Nigeria

Following the resignation of the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, AbdulAziz Garba Gafasa, on Tuesday, the House, at a special plenary, has elected Hamisu Chidari, representing Makoda Constituency, to replace Gafasa.

Until his emergence as the new Speaker, Chidari was the Deputy Speaker of the House while the member representing Sumaila state constituency, Zubairu Hamza Masu, emerged the new Deputy Speaker of the House.

Gafasa had tendered his resignation on personal grounds but insiders said he quickly vacated his position as there were moves to impeach him due to some allegations against him.

Read also: Kano House of Assembly may sue ex-Commissioner over N150m bribery allegation

It was gathered that Gafasa was in line to be impeached following accusations that he was highhanded and was not “playing the tune of the members” but rather pursued his personal desires than that of the House.

The Majority Leader, Kabiru Hassan Dashi who also resigned his position on the same day without giving any specific reason, was replaced with the former Chief Whip of the House, Abdul Labaran Madari, from Warawa State constituency.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */