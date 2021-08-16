News
JUST IN: Kanu meets brother at DSS headquarters
The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, met a member of his family at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja, Vanguard reports.
The meeting was the first time the IPOB leader would be allowed to see any member of his family since his extradition to Nigeria on June 27.
Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, told the newspaper he met with the activist at the DSS headquarters.
He said: “My brother is in high spirit and more determined than ever to make the Biafra Republic a reality.
“He has been praying fervently for all Biafrans and sent his greetings and warm felicitations to all people for their firm support to him.
READ ALSO: IPOB leader, Kanu, suspends ‘Ghost Monday’, sit-at-home
“Kanu urged Biafrans to keep the spirit alive and expressed optimism that the Biafra Republic will soon be restored irrespective of the antics of the enemies.
“He appreciates the support of all Biafrans at home and abroad.”
Kanu is currently standing trial for alleged treason and other related challenges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
