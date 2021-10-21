JUST IN: Kanu pleads ‘not guilty’ to amended treason charges, as case is adjourned

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday on a seven-count terrorism charge.

In the course of the session, the IPOB leader pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

Consequently, Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the case to November 10.

His re-arraignment came on a day the Department of State Services (DSS) blatantly refused to allow even a single journalist inside the courtroom.

Earlier in the day, unknown hoodlums had attacked the activist and former presidential hopeful, Omoyele Sowore at the venue of the trial.

