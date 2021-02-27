JUST IN... Kidnapped Kagara students regain freedom | Ripples Nigeria

Those abducted from the Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State, were on Saturday morning freed by their abductors.

While it is still unclear if all staff, students and family members taken hostage have been released, reports say the released abductees who were freed at the same spot as some kidnapped passengers also released earlier are on their way to the Government House in Minna, the Niger State capital.

More details soon…

