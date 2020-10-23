JUST IN…. Lagos adjusts curfew hours

The Lagos State government has adjusted the hours of curfew imposed on the state.

The curfew is now lifted between the hours of 8am to 6pm starting Saturday.

According to the state governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu who stated this during a media briefing on Friday, residents can now move around between the hours or 8am to 6pm, while the curfew still holds from 6pm to 8am.

