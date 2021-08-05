JUST IN: Lagos Assembly slashes ex-governors’ pension by 50%

The Lagos State House of Assembly has reduced the pension of former governors and their deputies by 50 percent.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Eromosele Ebhomele, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, said the House took the decision after adopting the report of its Committee on Establishment.

He added that the committee recommended the reduction of pension for former governors and other affected officials by 50 percent.

Enhomosele said the committee also recommended the removal of another clause in the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007) which required provision of houses in Abuja and Lagos as well as the number of vehicles for ex-governors in the state.

According to him, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, recommended that former governors should get two vehicles instead of three as proposed by the committee.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had in November last year initiated the process for the removal of pension and other entitlements for ex-governors and their deputies in the state.

The state’s ex-governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, signed the law in 2007.

