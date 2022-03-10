JUST IN: Lagos bans NURTW from motor parks

The Lagos State government has banned the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in motor parks across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced this in a statement on Thursday night.

He said the decision was part of efforts by the state government to douse tension generated by the recent leadership tussle in the union.

The government’s suspension of NURTW activities in motor parks came a few hours after the chairman of the union in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya, pulled out the state chapter from the union’s national body.

The NURTW national executive council had earlier suspended Oluomo for alleged insubordination and other gross misconduct.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Government has been closely watching events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW). There have been claims and counter claims over the control of the union.

“The Government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

“After considering the provisions of the law, the Government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

“The Government will set up a Committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

“The Government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State.”

