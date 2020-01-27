JUST IN...Lagos bans okada, keke including gokada, opay, others

The Lagos State government has gone a step further in its ban on some forms of commercial transport in the state.
The government stated on Monday, that commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, tricycles (keke) as well as operators of bike hailing transports like gokada, opay, oride and others were banned in some local government areas and routes in the state.
More to come….
Ripples Nigeria
