JUST IN: Lagos govt suspends LASIMRA GM, sacks facility managers over doctor’s death in elevator accident

The Lagos State has suspended the General Manager of the state Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency (LASIMRA) following the death of a medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, in an elevator accident at the Lagos Island General Hospital, Odan.

Diaso, a house officer in the hospital, died when an elevator carrying her from the facility’s 10th floor crashed on Tuesday.

Angered by the incident, the deceased’s colleagues staged a peaceful protest and disrupted activities at the hospital for several hours on the same day.

Police operatives in the state had since arrested three people in connection with the incident.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the state government had also sacked facility managers maintaining the hospital.

He added that the decisions followed the initial findings of a panel of inquiry set up by the government to investigate the incident.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Government would like to, once again, acknowledge with deep regret the unfortunate elevator accident of Tuesday, 1st August 2023 at the House Officer’s residence of the General Hospital, Odan, which resulted in the death of Dr. Vwaere Diaso, a vibrant young house officer.

“Following the incident, we immediately set up a panel to look into its likely causes, identify persons who might be culpable, and suggest ways of preventing any future occurrence.

“For transparency, the membership of the panel included representatives of the Medical Guild and six representatives of House Officers.

“The panel has now concluded its deliberations and submitted its report. Based on our initial findings the Lagos State Government has taken the following actions:

◦ We have sacked and blacklisted the Facility Managers

◦ The GM of Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency is to immediately proceed on suspension

◦ The operations and line of reporting of the facility managers have been restructured to involve the hospital management directly

◦ We have handed the installation and maintenance contractors to the police for further investigation and likely prosecution if they are found culpable. The police will also investigate anyone else that might have been found to be negligent

◦ Engineers are working to unravel why all the safety devices of the elevator failed at the same time

◦ All our staff are fully insured. We have informed our life insurance providers about this incident.

◦ The Lagos Safety Commission has been directed to immediately carry out an audit of all elevators in public offices. This is besides the usual safety arrangements that have always existed.”

