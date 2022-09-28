Politics
JUST IN: Lawan’s political future in jeopardy as Court sacks Senate President as Yobe North APC candidate
Hopes of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan to return to the Senate after the 2023 elections may have been dashed, as a court on Wednesday declared that he is not the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North.
After upholding the party’s May 28, 2022 primary election, a Federal High Court in Damaturu directed the APC to submit Bashir Shariff Machina’s name as the legitimate candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District.
In a decision issued in Damaturu on Wednesday, Justice Fadimatu Murtala also ruled that the parallel primary election held on June 9, 2022, which produced Lawan as winner, was invalid.
More details later…
