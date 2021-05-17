Lawmaker hints at plans to impeach Senate President Lawan | Ripples Nigeria

A member of the House of Representatives, Sergius Ogun, on Monday hinted that a groundswell of opposition has arisen against Senate President Ahmad Lawan and that the development may lead to his impeachment.

Ogun attributed the developments to what he termed loose remarks by the Senate President on the position held by Southern governors on the matter of the country’s restructuring and open grazing of cattle by herders.

The lawmaker claimed that Lawan’s comments had betrayed his plans to scuttle the on-going constitution amendment project which has the key element of restructuring of the Nigerian state.

Ogun spoke while fielding questions on Arise Television.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Lawan criticised the call for restructuring by the Southern Governors Forum.

The Senate President said, “I believe that, as leaders, especially those of us who are elected into office, should not be at the forefront of calling for this kind of thing.

“Because, even if you are a governor, you are supposed to be working hard in your state to ensure that this restructuring you are calling for at the federal level, you have done it in your state as well.

“What you may accuse the Federal Government of, whatever it is, you may also be accused of the same thing in your state.

“We should avoid regionalism. We are all leaders and we are in this together. The solutions to our challenges must come from us regardless of what level of government we are.”

However, Ogun berated the Senate President saying:

“The Honourable speaker, HOR, is not opposed to the southern governors’ call for restructuring. If he is, let him go to Lagos and say it. The senate president says the state governors should go and restructure their states, my governor the Edo state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki is restructuring our state and he doesn’t need the permission of the president of the country or that of the senate to do that.

“That is why some of us are asking for devolution of power, how will the man from Yobe know what’s happening in Edo or Bayelsa? It’s better for the man that has the mandate of the people to be given the resources to deliver the dividends of democracy to the mandate givers.

“The president of the Senate who’s the chairman of the National Assembly has technically killed the constitution review committee as he showed his bias through his verbal deluge,” Ogun stated.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

