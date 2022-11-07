Sports
JUST IN: Liverpool face Real Madrid in UCL last-16, PSG battle Bayern
Premier League club Liverpool will face Spanish side Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
It will be a repeat of last season’s final, where Real Madrid defeated the Jurgen Klopp side to seal a triumph.
The draw was made on Monday, and the competition is set to resume next year after the 2022 FIFA World Cup which holds in Qatar.
Premier League champions Manchester City face German side RB Leipzig, while Tottenham play Italian giants AC Milan.
Read Also: Emery begins reign at Villa with victory over Man Utd
Chelsea also have German opposition in Borussia Dortmund, while French champions Paris St-Germain have drawn Bayern Munich.
The last-16 first legs will take place on 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs on 7-8 and 14-15 March.
Full draw:
RB Leipzig v Manchester City
Club Bruges v Benfica
Liverpool v Real Madrid
AC Milan v Tottenham
Frankfurt v Napoli
Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea
Inter Milan v Porto
Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich
