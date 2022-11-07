JUST IN: Liverpool face Real Madrid in UCL last-16, PSG battle Bayern

Premier League club Liverpool will face Spanish side Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

It will be a repeat of last season’s final, where Real Madrid defeated the Jurgen Klopp side to seal a triumph.

The draw was made on Monday, and the competition is set to resume next year after the 2022 FIFA World Cup which holds in Qatar.

Premier League champions Manchester City face German side RB Leipzig, while Tottenham play Italian giants AC Milan.

Read Also: Emery begins reign at Villa with victory over Man Utd

Chelsea also have German opposition in Borussia Dortmund, while French champions Paris St-Germain have drawn Bayern Munich.

The last-16 first legs will take place on 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs on 7-8 and 14-15 March.

Full draw:

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Bruges v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham

Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Porto

Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now