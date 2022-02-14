JUST IN: Makinde confirms Balogun as new Olubadan of Ibadanland

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday approved the appointment of Senator Lekan Balogun as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, who disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan, said the development followed the recommendation by the Olubadan-in-Council.

Makinde also approved the revocation of the amended Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration on the selection to the Olubadan of Ibadan chieftaincy stool.

Balogun will succeed Oba Saliu Adetunji who died on January 2 at the age of 93.

The governor said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“The appointment is in line with the Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, as well as the unique and time-tested tradition of our people.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Oyo State, I wish the newly confirmed Olubadan a successful reign blessed with peace and unprecedented progress.”

