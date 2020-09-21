JUST IN… Mali's former Minister named as interim president | Ripples Nigeria
International Latest

JUST IN… Mali’s former Minister named as interim president

September 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Mali’s former minister of defence Ba N’Daou has been named president of the country’s new transition government.

His appointment was announced on state television on Monday with the leader of the coup, Colonel Assimi Goita appointed as vice president.

According to a road map backed by the military junta, the new president is to lead the country for several months before staging elections, returning Mali to civilian rule.

READ ALSO: MALI CRISIS: Osinbajo heads to Ghana

Mali’s ruling junta has come under intense pressure from its West African neighbours to return power to civilians following the August 18 coup that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Ndaou’s appointment comes days after the African Union (AU) has backed calls urging the military junta in Mali to quickly appoint civilian leaders to manage an 18-month transition towards elections following last month’s coup.

The call was made on Friday by the AU Peace and Security Commissioner Smail Chergui who demanded for a return to constitutional order.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */