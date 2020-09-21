JUST IN… Mali's former Minister named as interim president | Ripples Nigeria

Mali’s former minister of defence Ba N’Daou has been named president of the country’s new transition government.

His appointment was announced on state television on Monday with the leader of the coup, Colonel Assimi Goita appointed as vice president.

According to a road map backed by the military junta, the new president is to lead the country for several months before staging elections, returning Mali to civilian rule.

Mali’s ruling junta has come under intense pressure from its West African neighbours to return power to civilians following the August 18 coup that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Ndaou’s appointment comes days after the African Union (AU) has backed calls urging the military junta in Mali to quickly appoint civilian leaders to manage an 18-month transition towards elections following last month’s coup.

The call was made on Friday by the AU Peace and Security Commissioner Smail Chergui who demanded for a return to constitutional order.

