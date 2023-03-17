JUST IN: Man City to battle Bayern in UCL quarter-finals as Chelsea face Madrid

Premier League champions Manchester City will be playing against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Both sides were drawn against each other on Friday when the quarterfinals and semifinals draw of the competition took place.

City defeated RB Leipzig to reach this stage while Bayern saw off Paris St-Germain.

The English side will host the first leg of the tie in the midweek of 11-12 April, with German club Bayern hosting the return fixture on 18-19 April.

Read Also: Patrick Vieira sacked by Crystal Palace

Meanwhile, Chelsea will battle defending champions Real Madrid in another last eight tie.

The Full Draw

Quarterfinals:

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Inter v Benfica

Man City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

Semi-finals:

AC Milan/Napoli v Inter/Benfica

Real Madrid/Chelsea v Man City/Bayern

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now