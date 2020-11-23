JUST IN: ‘Many governors don’t have security votes’ —Gov Fayemi

Latest Politics

November 23, 2020
Kayode Fayem
The Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Monday many governors in the country don’t have security votes.

Fayemi, who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), stated this at a workshop titled: “Building Partnership for Resilience: Nigeria’s Turning Point,” organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Abuja.

