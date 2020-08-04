Massive explosion rocks Lebanon’s capital Beirut (Video)

A massive explosion ripped through central Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, injuring hundreds of people and blowing out windows in buildings across the city.

The thunderous blast which occurred near the port in the Lebanese capital sent up a huge mushroom cloud-shaped shockwave, flipping over cars and damaging buildings miles away.

The state-run National News Agency said an “uncountable” number of people were wounded by the blast.

About 400 injured patients were treated in one of Beirut’s major hospitals, Hotel Dieu.

READ ALSO: 11 injured as UN plane crash-lands at Gao Airport, Mali

However, there were conflicting reports on what caused the explosion, which was initially blamed on a major fire at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port.

The director general of the state security directorate told journalists the blast was caused by confiscated “high explosive materials,” but did not provide further details.

Join the conversation

Opinions