JUST IN: Mikel Obi announces retirement from professional football

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has announced his retirement from Professional football.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, the former Chelsea of England star said it was a wrap for his 20 years footballing career as he begins another chapter of his life.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the 35-year-old retired from international football three years ago, after he led the Super Eagles to finish third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Mikel Obi made a total of 89 appearances for Nigeria between 2005 and 2019, scoring six times befroe leaving the Super Eagles, and has now called it quits for club football.

“There is a saying that “all good things must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, that day is today,” said the 35-year-old.

“I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape.

“All of this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, teammates and most importantly my ever-loyal fans.

“You supported me through my highs and lows, even on days that I did not live up to your expectations. I say a big thank you.

“I will also like to encourage everyone who I may have inspired one way or the other in the course of my career to never give up on their dreams, for every time you think about quitting, remind yourself why you started.

“This is not goodbye, it’s the start of another journey, another chapter of my life. I look forward to what the future holds and I hope you will walk with me. Thank you.”

Mikel helped Nigeria win the 2013 AFCON, and was with the Flying Eagles at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he won the silver ball as the tournament’s second-best player behind Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

At Stamford Bridge, the midfielder lifted every major honour, which included two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Europa League, among others. He clocked up a mammoth 372 appearances in a Chelsea shirt.

