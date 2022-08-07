JUST IN: Military kills bandits’ leader, 8 others in Nigeria’s North-West

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force on Sunday killed nine suspected bandits including their leader, Abdulkarim Faca-faca, in Safana local government area of Katsina State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Katsina, said the terrorists were killed during a raid on their hideouts in the area.

Faca-Faca was suspected to be among the terrorists that attacked President Muhammadu Buhari’s advance team to Katsina for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in July.

Katsina is one of the seven states in Nigeria’s North-West currently under siege from bandits.

He said: “This morning in the same area, our operatives embarked on mop up operation as terrorists fled but all their rustled cows perished as many escaped with bullet wounds.”

The lawmaker representing Safana in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Abduljalal Haruna Runka, also confirmed the development.

He said: “Yes, the information is correct. The Nigeria Air Force raided the terrorists hideouts in the area late evening on Saturday and the mop up operation extended to this morning. Bandits leader, Abdulkarim and eight of his boys were killed in the military operation.”

