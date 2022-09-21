JUST IN: More trouble for Atiku, Ayu, as Gov Wike’s loyalist pull out of 2023 PDP Presidential Campaign

The crisis which has hit the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken another turn as members loyal to the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike have pulled out of the presidential campaign council of the party.

They made this know on Wednesday morning after a meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivera State capital.

Nyesom Wike has been in the forefront of a campaign within the party to sack the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, a campaign that has continued to threaten the chances of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Details coming….

