JUST IN: Movie star, Saint Obi, dies at 57

Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor aka Saint Obi, is dead.

The movie star’s colleagues told journalists on Saturday that he died on May 7 at his sister’s home in Jos, Plateau State.

Obi’s body had since been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) morgue.

The 57-year-old was a household name in the Nigerian entertainment industry and featured in over 60 movies, including several blockbuster productions – “Candle Light,” “Sakobi,” “Goodbye Tomorrow,” “Heart of Gold,” “Festival of Fire,” “Executive Crime” and “Last Party.”

