JUST IN: National Assembly transmits amended electoral bill to Buhari

The National Assembly on Monday forwarded the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on the National Assembly (Senate), Babajide Omoworare, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the Clerk of the National Assembly, Olatunde Ojo, transmitted the bill to President Buhari on Monday afternoon.

The statement read: “The Clerk to the National Assembly Mr. Olatunde Amos Ojo, has transmitted the authenticated copies of the Electoral Bill 2022 to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on 31st January 2022.

“This was done in accordance with the provisions of section 58 (3) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004.

“Mr. President had withheld assent to the Electoral Bill 2021 transmitted to him on 19th November 2021.

“The electoral bill was thereafter reworked by the National Assembly and both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the same on 25th January 2022.”

The President declined assent to the electoral bill over contentious clauses in the document, including the adoption of direct primary for political parties in the country.

The lawmakers regrouped earlier this month and resolved to rework the document in the interest of the country.

In the amended bill, the parliament deleted the clause on the compulsory direct primary for all parties in Nigeria and included direct, indirect, and consensus primary modes for the nomination of candidates for elections.

