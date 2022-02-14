Connect with us

JUST IN: NDLEA declares embattled Abba Kyari wanted over illicit drug link

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Abba Kyari

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has declared embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, wanted over alleged links with an international drug cartel.

Kyari was suspended from the Nigerian Police Force, and is currently being investigated for alleged link with an international internet fraudster, who is being detained in the United States, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi..

READ ALSO: HUSHPUPPI: PSC orders completion of investigation on Kyari within two weeks

Kyari was declared wanted by the NDLEA, in an announcement by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, during a short press conference held at its Headquarters on Monday.

Kyari, until his suspension by the commission, was the officer-in-charge of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

