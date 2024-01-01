JUST IN: New minimum wage coming in 2024 —Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Monday assured workers that a new minimum wage will be implemented in the new year 2024.

The president stated this during a nation-wide broadcast to mark the new year 2024.

Tinubu said, “We will work diligently to make sure every Nigerian feels the impact of their government. The economic aspirations and the material well-being of the poor, the most vulnerable and the working people shall not be neglected.

“It is in this spirit that we are going to implement a new national living wage for our industrious workers this new year. It is not only good economics to do this, it is also a morally and politically correct thing to do.

“I took an oath to serve this country and give my best at all times. Like I said in the past, no excuse for poor performance from any of my appointees will be good enough.

“It is the reason I put in place a Policy Coordination, Evaluation, Monitoring and Delivery Unit in the Presidency to make sure that governance output improves the living condition of our people.”

Nigerian workers led by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the last few years have continued as for a new living wage given the hardship faced by citizens and the rising cost of living in the country.

The agitation has pitched the Union which has threatened and embarked on different industrial actions, against the governments of the day.

