JUST IN: Niger Gov, Bello, meets 38 freed students, staff of GSC, Kagara | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
JUST IN: Niger Gov, Bello, meets 38 freed students, staff of GSC, Kagara
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State on Saturday received the abducted students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara, at the State House, Minna, after they regained freedom from their kidnappers.
Bello, who claimed that no ransom was paid, said the a total number of 38 persons were released by the abductors by 4am Saturday.
READ ALSO: Kidnapped Kagara students regain freedom
One of the victims was reportedly rushed to the hospital having suffered from severe exhaustion.
The Governor announced that a medical team would monitor the released persons before they reunite with their families.
A few of the victims narrated how they were brutalized by their abductors and denied food.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Messi takes Barca two points of top, ends Sevilla’s winning streak
Lionel Messi put up a masterclass show for Barcelona in their 2-0 victory over Sevilla in the La Liga on...
BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos
Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...