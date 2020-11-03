JUST IN: Nigeria records 136 fresh cases of COVID-19 as total rises to 63,173. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 137 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 15 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,151 as at Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 63,173.

Meanwhile, 59,634 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 72 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 63,036. 1,147 deaths, 59,328 recoveries also recorded

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (60), Abia (21), FCT (18), Rivers (13), Kaduna (5), Oyo (4), Edo (3), Delta (2) and, Imo (2).

Others are – Kano (2), Ogun (2), Bauchi (1), Gombe (1), Nasarawa (1), Niger (1) and, Osun (1).

The NCDC said: “63,173 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 59,634 AND Deaths: 1,151.”

Join the conversation

Opinions