JUST IN: Nigeria records 147 new cases of COVID-19 as deaths, recovery data updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 147 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 11 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,139 as at Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 62,371.

Meanwhile, 58,095 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (82), FCT (20), Rivers (9), Kaduna (8), Plateau (8), Benue (5) and, Edo (3).

Others are – Kano (3), Nasarawa (3), Taraba (3), Ogun (2) and, Bauchi (1).

The NCDC said: “62,371 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 58,095 AND Deaths: 1,139.”

