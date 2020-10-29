JUST IN: Nigeria records 150 new cases of COVID19; recoveries, deaths updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 150 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in nine states of the federation.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,141 as at Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 62,521.

Meanwhile, 58,249 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (89), Rivers (19), Ogun (11), Bayelsa (9), Kaduna (8), Plateau (8), Taraba (3), Osun (2) and, Delta (1).

The NCDC said: “62,521 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 58,249 AND Deaths: 1,141.”

