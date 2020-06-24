JUST IN: Nigeria records 649 fresh cases of COVID-19 to take its total to 22,020; death toll now 542

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 649 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 21 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that nine persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Wednesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 533 to 542.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 22,020.

Meanwhile, 7,613 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Wednesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (250), Oyo (100), Plateau (40), Delta (40), Abia (28), Kaduna (27), Ogun (22), Edo (20), Akwa Ibom (18), Kwara (17), FCT (17) and Enugu (14).

Others are – Niger (13), Adamawa (13), Bayelsa (7), Osun (6), Bauchi (6), Anambra (4), Gombe (3), Sokoto (2), Imo (1), and Kano (1).

The NCDC said: “22,020 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 7,613 AND Deaths: 542.”

