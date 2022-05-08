JUST IN: Nigerian airline operators call off planned suspension of flights

Nigerian airline operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have called off their planned suspension of flights which was billed to commence on Monday, 9 May.

Only a day before the suspension of flights was scheduled to begin, the association announced that it was postponing the decision due to national economic and security concerns.

Abdulmunaf Sarina, the president of the AON, announced the suspension on Sunday in a statement signed by six members of the organization.

Abdulmunaf, the Managing Director of Azman Air, Shehu Wada, the Executive Director of Max Air, and Obiora Okonkwo, the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, were among them.

Roy Ilegbodu, the CEO of Arik Air, Abdullahi Mahmood, the CEO of Aero Contractors, and Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace were the other signatories.

The Ministry of Aviation had previously told Nigerians that AON members were evaluating their decision to stop flying on Monday, May 9.

It confirmed that Ibom Air, Green Africa Airlines, Arik Air, Dana Air, and some other airlines declared they will be flying as usual.

The statement from the airlines reads, “The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) wishes to inform the general public that further to numerous calls from the highest echelons in government with promises to urgently intervene in the crises being faced by airlines due to the astronomic and continuously rising cost of JetA1, that the AON has acceded to requests to withdraw the action for the time being while we allow for a fresh round of dialogue with government in the hope of reaching an amicable solution.

“We have also reached this decision with the highest consideration for our esteemed customers who have been faced with uncertainty over the last few days and to enable them to have access to travel to their various destinations for the time being during the period of discussions with relevant authorities.

“In view of the above and in the interest of national economy and security considerations, AON hereby wishes to notify the general public that the earlier announced shutdown of operations on May 9, 2022, is hereby suspended in good fate pending the outcome of hopefully fruitful engagement with government.”

