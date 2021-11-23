JUST IN: Nigerian govt insists Lekki massacre was ‘phantom‘, counts inconsistencies in Lagos #EndSARS panel report

The Federal Government on Tuesday literarily rubbished the report of the panel set up by the Lagos State government to probe the #EndSARS protests and consequent events that followed at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture at a media briefing insisted that the the reported killings at Lekki Tollgate was a phantom massacre.

The minister went on to highlight portions of the report which he said were inconsistent and a folly on the part of the panel.

