JUST IN: Nigerian govt reveals identities of Boko Haram suspects who escaped from Kuje prison

The Nigerian Correctional Service has revealed the names and photographs of 69 Boko Haram suspects who escaped from the Kuje prison in the Tuesday night attack by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

No fewer than 600 inmates reportedly escaped from the prison during the invasion. According to the Minister of Defense, Bashir Magashi, all inmates held in connection to Boko Haram, over 60 of them, escaped.

Read also: 879 inmates escaped, 4 died in Kuje prison attack – NcoS

The NCS, on Friday published 69 names and photographs of inmates “with Boko Haram/Terrorism cases”, declaring them wanted

Below are their names and photos:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now