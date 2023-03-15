JUST IN: Nigerian govt shifts date for 2023 census to May

The Federal Government has shifted the date for commencement of the 2023 population and housing census to May 2023.

The exercise was earlier scheduled to hold by March 29, 2023.

The postponement was made known on Wednesday by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the shift of the exercise followed the postponement of the gubernatorial and state assembly elections from March 11 to March 18 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The minister also disclosed that the Council had approved the sum of N2.8 billion for the National Population Commission (NPC) to procure software needed for the exercise.

Mohammed said: “There was a memo presented by the National Population Commission seeking some software to allow them to conduct the census in May this year.

”I believe because of the rescheduling of the elections, they cannot commence the census as scheduled.

“They sought council’s approval for a contract to procure software for the census at the sum of N2.8 billion.”

