JUST IN... Nigerian govt suspends Twitter, soon after president’s ‘offensive’ tweet was deleted | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
JUST IN… Nigerian govt suspends Twitter, soon after president’s ‘offensive’ tweet was deleted
The Nigerian government on Friday suspended activities of micro-blogging site, Twitter, from operating in the country.
This is coming barely 48 hours after the company deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari which was considered as promoting violence
This was contained in a statement issued by the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed via Segun Adeyemi, his aide on Media, in Abuja on Friday.
According to him, the ban became necessary due to the constant undermining of Nigeria’s sovereignty by Twitter.
“The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed accuses Twitter of ‘double standards’ for deleting Buhari’s ‘civil war’ tweet
“The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.
“The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria, the statement reads.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Twitter account of President Muhammadu Buhari was reported by Twitter users after a tweet referencing the Civil War in the wake of attacks in the South-East.
Consequently, Twitter deleted the post citing a violation of its rules.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...