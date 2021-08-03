Sports
JUST IN: Nigeria’s Enekwechi qualifies for Shot Put final at Tokyo Olympics
Team Nigeria have gotten another finalist at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games after Chukwuebuka Enekwechi scaled through to qualify in his sport.
The 28-year-old made it to the final of the men’s Shot Put event after he launched his implement to a mark of 21.16m on Tuesday afternoon.
His mark was enough to place him 4th in the race and to hand him one of the non-automatic qualifying spots for the final.
Read Also: BREAKING… Oborodudu wins Olympic silver in wrestling – second medal for Nigeria in Tokyo
The 2018 Commonwealth Games Silver medallist and reigning African Champion in the shot put will now battle for a medal in the men’s final billed to hold on Thursday.
It has been a great Tuesday tor Team Nigeria at the rescheduled Games in the Japanese capital as the team have bagged two medals.
Ese Brume had opened the medal bag with a bronze after finishing third in the women’s Long Jump event before Blessing Oborodudu won a silver medal in the women’s 68kg wrestling.
