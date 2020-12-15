JUST IN… Nigeria’s inflation hits 14.89%, driven by soaring food prices

Nigeria’s inflation rose for the 15th month in a row in November, touching a more than two-year high amid spiraling food prices fueled by land border closure and fall in the exchange rate of the naira, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday.

A separate index, measuring food inflation, rose sharply by 18.30% relative to 17.38 per cent the month before.

Inflation, which measures the cost of living, climbed to 14.89 per cent, compared with the 14.21% reported for October.

