JUST IN: NLC suspends strike in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday suspended its five-day warning strike in Kaduna.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said the decision to suspend the strike was to honour the Federal Government’s invitation to mediate in the dispute.

According to him, the meeting between the federal government and the organized labour will take place on Thursday in Abuja.

The NLC embarked on the strike last Monday to protest the sack of several local government workers by the Kaduna State government.

The strike has parallysed activities in critical sectors in the state.

