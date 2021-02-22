 JUST IN: Nomadic Fulanis fighting an ethnic war against rest of Nigeria —Gumi | Ripples Nigeria
JUST IN: Nomadic Fulanis fighting an ethnic war against rest of Nigeria —Gumi

Published

1 hour ago

on

Buhari’s damage to the economy would take 40 yrs to rebuild

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi on Monday claimed that acts of banditry witnessed in most of northern Nigeria, and which are increasingly spreading to the south, are actually an ethnic war levied against the rest of Nigeria by nomadic Fulanis who feel that their existence as an ethnic group has been seriously threatened.

Details shortly…

