JUST IN…. Obi speaks on rumoured 2023 presidential ambition

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi on Monday spoke on reports that he had been endorsed by Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church it God (RCCG) for the presidential position come 2023 elections.

The former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections spoke on Arise TV early morning show.

He stated that it was not true he was planning to contest the presidential elections, adding, that the reports were not true, and that it was becoming a distraction for him.

Obi further clarified, that he had no plans to contest for seat of president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye had also recently debunk reports in some quarters that he had endorsed Obi as president in 2023.

Read also: Peter Obi reacts to reports he was denied American visa

Reports had claimed that the cleric endorsed Obi when members of CAN paid him a courtesy call at his residence in Lagos State.

He was quoted as allegedly said “In the past, I have supported all the candidates that sort for my support, but today, I’m calling on all and sundry to rally round and support the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi of Anambra state ahead of the next general election.”

Reacting, Adeboye’s son, Leke Adeboye who serves as his father’s personal assistant went on his Twitter page and described the report as ‘fake news.

He wrote, “FAKING NEWS!!! Jobless people. (Their brain must be on lockdown.)

“PASTOR E. A ADEBOYE ENDORSE PETER OBI, AS THE NEXT NIGERIAN PRESIDENT?

“Adeboye has not left the redemption camp for CAN meeting since November 2019) So try another lie.”

